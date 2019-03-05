Officials respond to video showing Alabama students advocating concentration camps for blacks

Officials in Hoover, Alabama have responded to a viral video showing several high school students making racist statements. (Twitter / @MMoorw)

HOOVER, Ala. - Officials in Hoover, Alabama have responded to a video that circulated on social media over the weekend showing several high school students using racial slurs and advocating concentration camps for black people.

In the video, a group of white teens are drinking and talking about Jewish people, the Holocaust, Democrats and black people, using the n-word several times.

"Jews would run the world without the Holocaust," one boy says.

"F**k n****rs. F**k Jews," says another.

A girl is heard saying that "Jews are fine because they are white," before adding, "We just need n****rs gone." Another teen suggests "concentration camps."

"How about we just kick out all the Democrats?" a girl is also heard saying.

Watch the video below. [WARNING: Language]

so this is how students at @SpainPark High School in Hoover, Alabama act? pic.twitter.com/CMOjCVJZlM — MALLORY MOORE☆★☆ (@MMoorw) March 4, 2019

AL.com reports that the students attend schools in Hoover, a suburb south of Birmingham.

“I am saddened by the words and thoughts of these children," Hoover City Councilman Derrick Murphy told AL.com. "There is no excuse for hate speech; or hate for that matter. This does not represent our city.”

Hoover Superintendent Kathy Murphy said, “We are exceptionally sad and disappointed that this would either be the attitude of some of our young people or whatever would prompt them to have such conversations."

Superintendent Murphy told AL.com that she was sent the video Sunday night, and held a conference call with Hoover principals Monday morning, confirming that the students seen in the video were enrolled at the district's schools.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato issued a statement Monday on Twitter:

“The City of Hoover condemns racism and hatred in every form and at any place or time. We are deeply disturbed by a video that is currently circulating on social media. Our city is a place for all people to live, work and play in a safe environment."



Frank Brocato

Hoover Mayor — City of Hoover (@CityofHoover) March 4, 2019

The father of one of the students, Gordon Stewart, is the owner of a Toyota dealership in Hoover. On Monday he issued an apology for his daughter's behavior on the dealership's social media accounts.

Superintendent Murphy said any disciplinary action would take into account that the incident happened off school property.

