VIDEO: Ohio 11-year-old steals mom's car, gets in police pursuit for the third time, crashes

BROOKLYN, Ohio - An 11-year-old boy is facing felony charges after he stole his mother's car Sunday and crashed it after a high-speed pursuit, police said.

According to WKYC, the pursuit began just before 11 p.m. when a police officer spotted a black Dodge Durango pull into the driveway of a vacant building. When the officer activated lights, the Durango fled and turned its headlights off.

Officers said they pursued the SUV while the boy drove recklessly, ran red lights and reached speeds over 70 miles per hour.

Police ended their pursuit after dispatch received a call from a man who stated his 11-year-old son was driving the Durango after stealing it from his mother.

The man called police again around 11:30 p.m. to report his son had crashed the car into a parked truck. The boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The boy said he was not being pursued by police when he crashed the car. Police said the boy admitted to crashing because he was not paying attention.

NBC News reported the boy’s mother told police the boy stole her SUV because he was upset she had taken his PlayStation, according to the incident report.

This is the third time he has led police on a chase, the others two being in October 2017. The second chase lasted about an hour and he told police he took his mom's car because he was bored.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.