Ohio county employees resign following involvement in racist video of doll hanging from noose

OHIO - Employees with the Hancock County engineer's office in Ohio resigned on Wednesday after appearing in a video posted to social media that depicted a white doll whose face was painted brown hanging from a ceiling fan by a noose.

Jacob Dick and Owen Stewart worked as snowplow drivers and laborers for the county office, which is about 50 miles south of Toledo, The Courier reported.

A resident complained about the video Wednesday morning to County Engineer Doug Cade.

Dick and Stewart are seen in the video, which was posted to Twitter by someone who is not employed by the county's engineer's office, Cade told the newspaper.

It reportedly features a white doll, whose face was painted brown, hanging from a ceiling fan by a noose. An unidentified male voice uses a racial slur in the video.

Employees at The Courier saw the video but declined to publish it.

Cade called the video footage "inappropriate" and said the behavior did not reflect the office's values of "professionalism, accountability and integrity."

"Our office does not tolerate any kind of behavior like that from our employees," Cade told the newspaper.

Late last month, a pair of nooses and several hate signs were found hanging outside of Mississippi's state Capitol.