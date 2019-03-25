Ohio man charged with assault after allegedly walking in on teen raping 5-year-old boy

Richard Adams, 20, was arrested and charged with felonious assault after allegedly walking in on a teen raping a 5-year-old boy. (Eastlake Police Department)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Two people are facing charges after the alleged rape of a 5-year-old boy and an assault that followed, police said.

Officers said they were called to a home Thursday over reports of an assault.

Richard Adams, 20, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

According to documents obtained by WKYC, Adams walked in on a 17-year-old juvenile raping a 5-year-old boy. He then reportedly assaulted the teen.

“I was just doing laundry and I walked out, and there was a 17 year old who had a 5 year old’s pants down to his ankles, and he had the 5 year old's penis inside of his mouth," Adams told Cleveland 19 News. “He said that the 17 year old had touched him right there and that he had previously touched him the night before.”

Adams said he beat the teen and posted a video of the aftermath to Facebook.

The teen is being charged with rape, officials said. His identity has not been released.

The Eastlake Police Department said that following Adams's arrest, they were inundated with emails and calls from people frustrated with the charges against him. The department issued a response via Facebook on Sunday.

"To attack people within the system to achieve a certain outcome is not what justice is about," the department wrote. "We appreciate the impact that this story has had on the community and beyond but we expect people to be civil in expressing their disagreement and/or support of what has and will take place."

Adams has been released on personal bond and assigned a court date, police said. The 5 year old has been placed in protective custody.

