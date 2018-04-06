Ohio man who allegedly attacked girlfriend with pizza charged with domestic violence

A Masury, Ohio man faces domestic violence charges after police say he attacked a woman with pizza Tuesday night.

Kenneth Evans, 24, is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face with a pizza and trashing their home, according to WFMJ.

Brookfield police said they were called to a home Tuesday night where they heard yelling inside. WKBN reports that when officers tried to open the door, Evans slammed it shut. They said he was highly intoxicated, screaming and belligerent.

Evans told police he was arguing with the woman and had flipped over a couch, but he denied touching her.

The woman told police that Evans began yelling at her while she was driving home. She said he pushed her head while she was driving and hit her in the face with a pizza.

The woman said that when they got to the home, Evans smashed a mailbox, tried to fight a neighbor and threw tires into the road.

Evans was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday morning where police said he was punching the cell walls.

