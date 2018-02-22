8-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school to defend himself, Ohio police say

An 8-year-old student will face disciplinary action after telling police he brought an unloaded gun to his Ohio elementary school to defend himself.

A student at Simon Kenton Elementary School in Springfield, Ohio brought a gun to school in his backpack Tuesday, police said. The 8-year-old told police that he had the gun because he thought another student was going to hurt him.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, the gun was found by a teacher who was putting homework in the boy's backpack. The gun was not loaded.

No one was hurt. Police responded to the school around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and placed the student under arrest.

The superintendent said the boy will be disciplined according to the district's student code of conduct. Police said the 8-year-old will also be charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

