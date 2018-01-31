Olympian Simone Biles on Nassar: 'It feels like he took a part of me'

Simon Biles was on NBC's TODAY Show on Wednesday to speak out about former sports physician Larry Nassar.

The Olympic gymnast said she initially was in denial and told her parents Nassar did not abuse her. However, she broke down when she realized she, too, had been sexually abused by Nassar during what were supposed to be medical treatments.

"It feels like he took a part of me that I can't get back," Biles said.

Watch:

A powerful moment between Hoda and Simone Biles while discussing Larry Nassar:



“He can’t hurt you anymore.” -@hodakotb

“No, he cannot.” -@simone_biles pic.twitter.com/lRX0RZeLfy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2018

“I think we’re very good at compartmentalizing things…We go out there with full heart and compete.” @Simone_Biles talks competing while Nassar abuse went on and the public didn’t know pic.twitter.com/GGF91jfvZa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Nassar was back in court Wednesday where more victims came forward to speak before he is sentenced for sexually abusing young gymnasts in Michigan.

