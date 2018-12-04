Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act ends Dec. 15

WASHINGTON - Those seeking to get insurance coverage through the health insurance marketplace are running out of time to sign up.

Open enrollment through HealthCare.gov for 2019 is open now and ends Dec. 15. As of Monday, those who need insurance only have 12 days left to enroll.

Someone who already has a marketplace plan has until that date to update, renew or change their plan for 2019. If those with a current marketplace plan don't update their plan by the deadline, they may be automatically enrolled in a 2019 plan.

