Oregon man sentenced to 60 days for sexually assaulting dog that had to be euthanized

Fidel Lopez, 52, was given the maximum possible sentence for sexually assaulting a dog that had to be euthanized. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. - An Oregon man was sentenced to 60 days in jail Monday for sexually assaulting a dog who had to be euthanized.

Fidel Lopez, 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated animal abuse and sexually assaulting an animal.

The dog, a Lhaso Apso mix named Estrella, was owned by someone Lopez knew, according to a report from KOIN. The owner reportedly took Estrella to an animal hospital after becoming concerned she had been abused.

An investigation into the abuse began on November 18, 2018. An animal sexual assault forensic examination identified Lopez as a suspect. Investigators said he admitted to the assault.

Estrella reportedly suffered such extensive internal injuries that she was euthanized.

Judge Angel Lopez gave Fidel Lopez the maximum possible sentence, which is 60 days in jail and three years probation for each count. He cannot be in possession of a dog for 15 years and must undergo treatment for those who abuse animals. Additionally, he must pay $500 in restitution.

