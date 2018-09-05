Plane quarantined at JFK amid reports of sick passengers on flight from Dubai

The New York City mayor's office said a plane was quarantined Sept. 5, 2018 amid reports numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai that arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport.

NEW YORK - The New York City mayor's office says a plane has been quarantined amid reports numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai that arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport.

The Emirates flight landed at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. In a statement, Emirates said it can confirm 10 passengers were ill.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

Airline representatives did not immediate respond to an email requesting information.

A New York Police Department counterterrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a "medical situation."

