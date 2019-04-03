Police: Arkansas men put on bulletproof vest, shot each other, came up with elaborate cover story

Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, shot each other while wearing a bulletproof vest, and then came up with an elaborate cover story, police said. (Benton County Sheriff's Office)

ROGERS, Ark. - Two men were arrested Sunday after reportedly putting on a bulletproof vest and shooting each other during a night of drinking.

Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, are charged with felony aggravated assault, officials said.

A Benton County sheriff's deputy spoke with Ferris at the hospital, where he gave an elaborate cover story, according to an affidavit obtained by KFSM.

Ferris reportedly told the deputy that an "asset" paid him $200 to escort him through a woods and meet another man. The man allegedly shot at the "asset" from the edge of a tree line, and a gunfight broke out. Ferris said he was struck six times, but managed to return fire before driving off with the "asset."

According to Ferris, the "asset" dropped him off at his vehicle before he dumped his weapons and drove to the hospital.

Investigators said they got the real story when Ferris's wife showed up at the hospital. She told investigators that her husband and Hicks shot each other while drinking on the back porch of their home, the affidavit said.

Recanting his story, Ferris told deputies he had made it up to keep Hicks from getting in trouble.

According to the affidavit, Ferris was wearing a bulletproof vest when he asked Hicks to shoot him with a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle. The vest reportedly stopped the bullet, but left a red mark on his chest.

The affidavit said Ferris was "pissed" that he was hurting from the shot, so Hicks put on the vest and Ferris "unloaded the clip" into his back. Hicks reportedly only suffered bruising.

Ferris initially told his wife he was fine, but she told him to go to the hospital after he kept complaining about the pain, according to the affidavit.

Ferris and Hicks were released on $5,000 bonds. A judge issued a no-contact order between them.

