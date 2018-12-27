Police: Chicago attorney threw dogs off balcony, killing one, after fighting with and hitting wife

Jerald Jeske, 51, is accused of throwing two dogs off a balcony during a fight with his wife. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO - An attorney is charged with animal cruelty after he threw two small dogs off a second-floor balcony, killing one, during a fight with his wife, according to Chicago police.

A woman told police that she had gotten in a fight with her husband, 51-year-old Jerald Jeske, while they were in a vehicle. Jeske allegedly slapped his wife twice during the argument.

The fight continued outside the woman's home where, according to police, Jeske said, "You love those dogs more than you love me. I'm going to kill those dogs."

Jeske then grabbed the woman's keys, entered the home and threw two dogs off a second-floor balcony, police said.

Officers responded to the home about 9:10 p.m. and found a 17-year-old Chihuahua dead. The other dog ran away and had not been found, according to police.

Jeske graduated from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2000 and was admitted to the Illinois Bar the next year, according to records obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Jeske was arrested on one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, officials said. His bond was set at $10,000. He is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.