Police: Customer at drive-thru window shoots suspected robber inside Southern California restaurant

A man accused of robbing a restaurant in Southern California is recovering after police said he was shot by a customer at the drive-through window.

The OC Register reports that the incident occurred just after midnight at the Cozy Corner restaurant in Santa Ana.

Surveillance video from the restaurant was obtained by CBS Los Angeles. The footage shows a masked man enter the restaurant and throw a bag at the cashier. He appears to be holding a weapon. Employees said he had a revolver and was demanding money.

As the employee was giving the bag of cash to the suspect, several shots were fired. Surveillance video shows one shot striking the drink machine and at least one other shot striking the suspect, causing him to fall.

Employees told police the shots came from a customer at the drive-through window who saw the robbery in progress.

Watch KCBS's report below:

“It was very dangerous, one of the employees could have been shot,” Santa Ana Police Commander Michael Claborn told the OC Register.

Police responded and found the alleged robber across the street suffering gunshot wounds. The 60 year old was struck multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive, police said. His identity has not been released.

A woman who was with the alleged robber was also taken into custody.

Police said the shooter sped off in his vehicle and is now wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

