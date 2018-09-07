Police: Dallas officer shoots, kills man after entering wrong apartment

DALLAS, Texas. - A Dallas police officer is on leave after she entered an apartment "believing that it was her own," and fatally shot a man inside, according to police.

Police said the officer arrived at the apartment complex, where she lives, in full uniform after her shift. She entered the victim's apartment, allegedly believing that it was hers, and fatally shot a 26-year-old man inside.

The officer contacted police dispatch before 10 p.m. Thursday to report the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Friday his next of kin has not yet been notified.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to police.

Dallas police said they're conducting a joint investigation with the District Attorney's Office.

