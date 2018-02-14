Police: Dying California woman drags herself to road, uses last words to identify suspected killers

19-year-old Lizette Andrea Cuesta, suffering stab wounds, used her last words to help identify her killers. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

A dying woman in California reportedly dragged herself to a rural street after being stabbed and used her final words to help identify her killers, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

19-year-old Lizette Andrea Cuesta was bloody and suffering life-threatening stab wounds and other injuries when she was found on the side of a road in Livermore, California around 2 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Cuesta dragged herself 100 yards to the rural road after a car had dumped her, officials said. A passing vehicle spotted her and called police.

According to KCRA, Richard Loadholt was driving with a coworker when they spotted the injured woman covered in blood on the side of the road. Loadholt said he prayed with Cuesta and kept her awake and talking until help arrived.

Livermore: Early this AM, #ALCOFire Batt 3, E-8 & E-21, Paramedics Plus & REACH 2 responded w/ CHP to a medical emergency on Tesla Rd, approx 2 miles west of Carnegie Park. A patient was treated for life threatening injuries (multiple stab wounds) & transported to Eden Hospital. pic.twitter.com/OCbImcyHL9 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 12, 2018

Cuesta was airlifted to a hospital, where she spoke with investigators and identified her suspected killers. She was pronounced dead two hours later, police said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said Cuesta was fighting for her life. "The last thing we believe she was able to do was point us in the direction of the people that killed her, and that's pretty remarkable," Kelly said.

19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo were arrested on suspicion of murder, officials said.

The sheriff's office said Cuesta may have known the suspects, who were arrested at Gross's home in Modesto, California.

Investigators have not released a motive behind the stabbing.

