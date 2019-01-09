Police: Florida man says syringes found in rectum are not his, claims to not know how they got there

Wesley Dasher Scott, 40, after being arrested Friday, said that three syringes found in his rectum were not his. (Pinellas County Jail)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Deputies in Florida say a man claimed that three syringes removed from his rectum during a strip search Friday do not belong to him.

Wesley Dasher Scott, 40, was arrested on a drug charge early Friday morning and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, officials said. During a strip search, Scott removed three syringes from his rectum and gave them to a deputy, according to an affidavit obtained by WFLA.

Scott reportedly told deputies that the syringes did not belong to him and he did not know how they got in his rectum.

Scott is now charged with felony possession in a county detention facility, as well as other drug possession charges.

Deputies said that before taking him into custody, they asked Scott if he had anything on him, and informed him that there would be additional charges for bringing anything hidden into jail. Deputies said Scott understood what the consequences would be.

