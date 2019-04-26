National

Police: Florida youth pastor forced teen girl into sex under threat of reporting family to ICE

By Associated Press

Luis Clarke, 38, is accused of coercing an underage girl into having sex with him under threats to her family. (Pembroke Pines Police)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Authorities say a 38-year-old youth pastor at a now defunct South Florida church coerced a girl into having sex with him by threatening to turn her family in to immigration officials.

The SunSentinel reports Luis Clarke assaulted the 15-year-old girl over six months in 2016 and 2017 while he was a part-time youth pastor at Abrazo tu Sueno Church in Pembroke Pines. Clarke was arrested Thursday. He's charged with 25 counts of sexual battery of a minor and false imprisonment.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Al Xiques says Clarke once forced a 15-year-old boy to watch him assault the girl. The boy went to police on April 3.

The report says Clarke admitted to two sexual encounters with the girl.

A lawyer for Clark wasn't listed on jail records.

