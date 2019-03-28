Police K-9 officer Bane rescues two children within 15 minutes

POWHATAN, Virginia - A police K-9 officer is being called a hero after finding two lost children in the woods in 15 minutes.

In a Fox35 report, the Powhatan Sheriff's Office received a call on March 23 that two boys had been lost in the woods as night fell. The boys had been playing a chase game and had gotten lost.

Parents and neighbors had been searching for the two boys for 45 minutes when the Sheriff's Office received the call and K-9 officer Bane joined the search. Within 15 minutes, Bane tracked down and found the children.

"Maintaining a K-9 program is expensive and very time consuming and that is why many agencies the size of Powhatan Sheriff's Office do not have one. But incidents like last night's two eight year old children being lost in the woods are why the Sheriff keeps the program going strong," the Powhatan Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Within 15 minutes of K-9 Bane entering the woods, he was able to track and locate the children. As soon as the children were home safe, he was patrol eager for the next call for service. Job well done K-9 Bane!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.