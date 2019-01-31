Police: Kentucky Hindu temple vandalized in hate crime

Police said that the Swaminarayan Temple in Louisville, Kentucky was vandalized sometime between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning with "repugnant messages of hate." (Google Street View)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Police in Kentucky say a Hindu temple in Louisville has been vandalized in a hate crime, its windows broken and walls covered in hateful messages.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad tells The Courier Journal that "repugnant messages of hate" were spray-painted on its walls during a break-in this week.

He says xenophobic and sexist messages were scrawled along with images of crosses and phrases such as "Jesus Is The Only God." Someone spray-painted the eyes of a Hindu religious figure, with black paint dripping down the image's face.

Here’s a quick look at the vandalism inside the Hindu temple. @louisvillemayor Greg Fischer and other officials are here to provide an update. pic.twitter.com/AmnLvxv9hI — Billy Kobin (@Billy_Kobin) January 30, 2019

Swaminarayan Temple officials say there is no video recording of the crime. The chief says an investigation is ongoing and officers will be at the temple on Sunday to ensure the community's safety.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.