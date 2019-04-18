Police: Louisiana woman beat her boyfriend with prosthetic leg

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans woman was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of beating up her boyfriend with his own prosthetic leg after he tried to break up with her.

New Orleans FOX 8 reports the incident took place Feb. 11 when Michelle Jackson, 58, was drinking with her now ex-boyfriend and he told her he wanted to see other people. The man went to sleep and woke up with a injured hand and was bleeding from his head.

Police say Jackson told a relative she had beat the man with his own prosthetic leg and thought he was dead.

U.S. marshals arrested Jackson last Wednesday in her home, where she told police she had stabbed him as well, but police said there was no evidence of a stabbing. Jackson was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on an aggravated battery charge without bond.

