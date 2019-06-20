Video: Police officer in Florida hailed a hero after saving woman from her moving car

An officer is a hero in Florida after saving a woman from her car that was moving after she got out of it, according to a report by WESH 2 in Orlando, FL.

The older woman had pulled up and parked close to the officer's cruiser, but after she got out her car kept moving.

As it continued to move, she got behind the car and tried to stop it but lost her balance and fell. That's when the officer noticed and sprang into action. He pushed the car off the woman and if he was a second later, it could have been a serious accident.

She only suffered minor injuries with her hitting her head from losing her balance, but after the event occurred her husband suffered a heart attack.

The Leesburg police are very proud of their officer and he will be commended by the department.

