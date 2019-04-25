Police seize parrot used as lookout for Brazilian drug dealers

BRAZIL - Police in Brazil have recently taken a bird into custody following a drug raid targeting crack dealers.

According to reports in the Brazilian press via TheGuardian, the parrot had been trained to alert criminasl to the presence of police by shouting, "Mum, the police."

The parrot, which has not been named, was seized Monday afternoon when officers swooped on a drug den in Vila Irma Dulce, a low-income community in the capital of Piaui State.

"He must have been trained for this," one officer involved in the operation said of the two-winged wrongdoer. "As soon as the police got close, he started shouting."

A journalist came face to face with the parrot, which did not talk to anybody after being "arrested."

"So far, it hasn't made a sound...completely silent," the reporter said.

Alexandre Clark, a local veterinarian, also commented on the parrot's silence, "Lots of police officers have come by and he's said nothing."

The parrot is not the first animal to be involved in Brazil's drug trade. In 2008, police seized two alligators during a raid in western Rio de Janeiro, claiming local gang members fed their enemies to the animals. However, the father of one of the gangsters said the alligators refused to eat the corpses.

After not talking to any police officers, the parrot was handed over to a local zoo for three months, where it will learn to fly before being released into the wild.

