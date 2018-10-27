Police: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; 3 police officers shot

The suspect in the fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is in police custody. Three officers were shot and multiple people are dead, according to reports.

PITTSBURGH - A police official says there are "multiple casualties" in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to KDKA, four people are dead, possibly as many as 7 or 8 after the active shooting at the synagogue.

The suspect is in police custody after the fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Three officers were shot, according to reports.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity. The congregation's president declined to comment.

Pittsburgh police tweeted earlier that there was an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue is at that intersection.

The gunman opened fire on a prayer service and at responding officers, reports say.

There is heavy police activity in the area, according to KDKA.

This story is developing.

