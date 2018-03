Police chase in Houston area on March 22, 2018.

HOUSTON - A police chase was underway Thursday morning in the Houston area.

According to KPRC, the chase started after an investigation of a domestic disturbance in Baytown, police said.

The driver stopped multiple times before taking off again. Police finally stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody about 10:25 a.m. (ET).

