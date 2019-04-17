Police: Tennessee car salesman kidnapped, robbed paralyzed man, forced him to smoke crack

Daniel Bryant, a former car salesman in Tennessee, is accused of kidnapping and robbing a paralyzed customer and forcing him to smoke crack before fleeing to Texas. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

CEDAR HILL, Texas - A Tennessee car salesman wanted for allegedly kidnapping a paralyzed customer, robbing him and forcing him to smoke crack was arrested in Texas over the weekend.

A police spokesman told WTVC that Daniel Bryant turned himself over to authorities outside a hotel in Cedar Hill, Texas. He is facing kidnapping charges in Tennessee. Chattanooga police said other charges may be added at the federal level.

Grateful for the assistance from our federal partners & other LE agencies for taking this dangerous man into custody. https://t.co/F1qZ8oujAR — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) April 15, 2019

On April 4, police responded to a Chattanooga Bank of America on a report of a kidnapping. The victim told officers he had been taken against his will and forced to withdraw thousands of dolllars from his bank account, according to an affidavit obtained by WRCB.

The victim told officers that days earlier on April 1, he had dropped off his pickup truck at Mountain View Chevrolet to have it serviced. The victim had recently purchased the truck from the dealership after receiving a financial settlement from an on-the-job injury that caused him to have one leg amputated and left him paralyzed on one side, the affidavit said.

Bryant, who was a salesman at the dealership, reportedly offered the victim a ride home, but instead took the victim against his will to a Chattanooga Bank of America where he threatened to kill him and his family if he didn't withdraw money from his account.

Over the next two days, Bryant took the victim to several bank branches in Eastern Tennessee and forced him to withdraw a total of $199,000 in cash and cashier's checks, according to investigators.

At one point, Bryant reportedly took the victim to a hotel near Atlanta, Georgia where he took the victim's cell phones and credit cards, and forced him to smoke crack.

The victim was returned to Mountain View Chevrolet on April 3, police said.

The FBI began looking for Bryant after the kidnapping report was taken on April 4. Authorities said they made repeated phone contact with Bryant, but he refused to turn himself in. Over the next few days, authorities tracked Bryant to Texas.

On Sunday, Bryant surrendered outside a hotel and was placed under arrest.

Last week, Mountain View Chevrolet issued the following statement:

Management at Mtn. View Chevrolet is aware of the investigation into one of our former employees, Daniel Bryant. The dealership was not involved in, or even aware of, any alleged attempt on the part of Mr. Bryant to defraud a customer of our business. Mr. Bryant is no longer employed by Mtn. View Chevrolet, and we continue to work with the authorities to assist in resolving this matter.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.