Police: Tennessee man killed mother who was 'driving him crazy,' asked coworkers for help with alibi

John Christopher Ralph, 51, was arrested while trying to flee the country after he was accused of killing his 76-year-old mother. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - A Tennessee man is accused of killing his 76-year-old mother who was "driving him crazy" and asking his coworkers for help with an alibi, police said.

John Christopher Ralph, 51, was arrested Saturday night at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection took him into custody less than an hour before he was scheduled to get on a plane to Amsterdam, the Johnson City Press reports.

Ralph is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Edith Betty Ralph.

Police said a caregiver discovered the body of a deceased person Saturday at the home Mrs. Ralph shared with her son. The body of Mrs. Ralph was found with severe trauma to her head and gunshot wounds to her body, according to a statement from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

“We quickly found evidence that led us to suspect John Ralph,” Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told the City Press. “We learned that he had purchased an airline ticket for Amsterdam that departed Atlanta at 10:20 that evening. I don’t even know if we have extradition with Amsterdam.”

Ralph "had already made numerous statements to friends and family that his mother was driving him crazy," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said that the night of his mother's murder, Ralph asked coworkers to "take pictures of him at work saying that if anything happened to his mother he would need an alibi."

Authorities in Carter County praised the quick work of investigators in capturing the suspect.

On Sunday, Ralph was being held in Georgia on $1 million bond and awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.