Police: Toddler dies in 150-foot fall from cruise ship while being dangled out window by grandfather

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A toddler died Sunday after falling 150 feet from a cruise ship while being dangled out of a window by her grandfather, according to local news media.

Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico about 4:30 p.m. when the fall occurred, reports the Primera Hora newspaper. Authorities said the one-and-a-half year old girl was being held out of an eleventh-floor window by her grandfather when she slipped out of his arms and fell onto the concrete below.

Officials said the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the girl was from Indiana and vacationing with her parents and grandparents.

Elmer Román, of the local Department of Public Security, told the paper that investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the ship and interviewing passengers. A homicide division is also in place, according to Román.

As of Monday morning, investigators had been unable to interview the family.

