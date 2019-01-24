Puppy survives being shot in head with arrow

Puppy in South Carolina survives being shot with an arrow. (Paws and Claws Animal Clinic.)

COLUMBIA, Sc. - A 5-month-old puppy is on the mend after surviving being shot in the head with an arrow, according to an animal clinic in South Carolina.

The family found their recently adopted puppy, Loca, on their back porch with an arrow through her head. They took the puppy to Paws and Claws Animal Clinic for treatment.

According to the clinic, the arrow missed her brain, esophagus and her spine.

"She is the luckiest unlucky girl in the world," it said in a Facebook post.

Veterinarians were able to remove the arrow. The clinic said Loca did great after surgery and is in stable condition.

Loca was able to return home to the family that adopted her and will continue to recover.

Facebook posts from the clinic are embedded below: