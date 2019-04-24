Rapper Bun B shoots, injures home invader in Houston

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 12: Rap artist Bun B performs at New Era Cap's Toronto flagship store on February 12, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images for New Era Cap Co.)

Iconic Houston rapper Bun B was the target of an attempted home invasion and robbery.

KPRC reports the rapper, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, and his wife, Angela Walls, were at their Houston hom when their doorbell rang. Walls answered the door, and a man forced his way inside the home and had a gun, according to police.

The man tried to rob the couple, and Walls told him to take the Audi in the garage.

Bun B, who was upstairs in the home, heard what was happening and got his gun. Walls told her husband the man was in the garage.

Police said Bun B confronted the man there and shot at him and the man returned with gunshots of his own. The man managed to get away, but showed up at Pearland Medical Center with a gunshot to his left shoulder, KPRC reports.

Demonte Alif Jackson is now charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon and burglary.

Bun B is best known for being one half of the rap duo UGK, which started in the lates 1980s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.