National

Report: 80-year-old Florida man wrangles gator in backyard before calling cops

By Brian Newlin

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - An 80-year-old Florida man was able to wrangle a 6-plus-foot alligator that found its way into his backyard Tuesday.

Ed Chapman told WSVN he spotted the large reptile while he was in his backyard with his dog.

“I saw her veer off, and then she ran back, and I looked at it, and there it was and it was walking," Chapman told reporters. "I said, ‘Damn, that’s a big gator.'”

Chapman said he brought out a noose in an attempt to apprehend the gator.

“That thing tugged me all over,” he said. “Carried me, twisting and fighting me all the way across the property.”

Chapman told WSVN that the gator wasn't going down without a fight. The reptile reportedly swatted it's tail at one point, knocking Chapman's legs out from under him. 

Chapman said that using the noose, he was able to move the gator toward a pond and secure it there.

Once the gator was contained, Chapman called 911. Miami-Dade police along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officials responded just after 5 p.m. and used duct tape to secure the large reptile.

Officials said that the gator was six-and-a-half feet long, but would've been eight feet if not for the fact that part of its tail had been cut off in the wild.

Chapman, who collects snakes for venom research and breeds wolves told WSVN he's "just been around this stuff a long time."

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.