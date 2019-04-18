Report: 80-year-old Florida man wrangles gator in backyard before calling cops

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - An 80-year-old Florida man was able to wrangle a 6-plus-foot alligator that found its way into his backyard Tuesday.

Ed Chapman told WSVN he spotted the large reptile while he was in his backyard with his dog.

“I saw her veer off, and then she ran back, and I looked at it, and there it was and it was walking," Chapman told reporters. "I said, ‘Damn, that’s a big gator.'”

Chapman said he brought out a noose in an attempt to apprehend the gator.

Ed Chapman is 80, and says he fought with a 6-plus-foot gator in his yard today, using a noose to get a hold of the animal until wildlife officials and a gator trapper showed up. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/k7REEgIG9f — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

“That thing tugged me all over,” he said. “Carried me, twisting and fighting me all the way across the property.”

Chapman told WSVN that the gator wasn't going down without a fight. The reptile reportedly swatted it's tail at one point, knocking Chapman's legs out from under him.

Chapman said that using the noose, he was able to move the gator toward a pond and secure it there.

Once the gator was contained, Chapman called 911. Miami-Dade police along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officials responded just after 5 p.m. and used duct tape to secure the large reptile.

This alligator was found in a family’s Southwest Miami-Dade yard then captured by the man of the house and wildlife officials. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/7CPxq9CEu9 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

Officials said that the gator was six-and-a-half feet long, but would've been eight feet if not for the fact that part of its tail had been cut off in the wild.

Chapman, who collects snakes for venom research and breeds wolves told WSVN he's "just been around this stuff a long time."

80-year-old Ed Chapman fought with a 6 and a half foot gator in his SW Miami-Dade backyard Tuesday before it was captured by wildlife officials. A couple hours later, he was feeding his pet wolves raw chicken. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/0IqaWo47st — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.