REPORT: Betsy Devos mulling plan to arm teachers

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is reportedly weighing the idea of letting school districts use federal funds to arm teachers.

This is according to a report from the New York Times.

The report says the Education Department is considering giving states the option to dip into federal funds to purchase guns for educators and administrators.

A spokeswoman for the department told the Times, "The department is constantly considering and evaluating policy issues, particularly issues related to school safety. The secretary nor the department issues opinions on hypothetical scenarios."

