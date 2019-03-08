Report: California man poured diesel fuel on neighbor's door, said he was trying to get rid of ghost

STOCKTON, Calif. - A woman in California says her doorbell camera captured the moment a neighbor poured fuel all over her front door and tried to light it on fire early Thursday morning. The neighbor later told police he was trying to get rid of a ghost.

The woman told KTXL it was about 2:30 a.m. when a notification came from the doorbell camera. She said her family ignores the notifications most of the time because they're often due to insects flying near the camera.

The woman said she checked the footage two hours later and saw her neighbor, Cuong Pham, 38, pouring what appeared to be fuel all over the door before trying unsuccessfully to light it.

"Okay, are we going to blow up at any minute? Do I go get the kids? Do we take off, or is he outside waiting for us?" the woman told KTXL.

The fire department along with law enforcement responded to the home, where they found approximately two gallons of diesel fuel poured out. Investigators said that if it had been patroleum, Pham, along with the home, would've been caught on fire.

There were several adults and two children, ages 3 and 10, at the home when the incident occurred, KTXL reports.

Pham, who lives across the street from the woman, was arrested for attempted homicide and arson.

Pham reportedly told police that he had seen a ghost and was trying to get rid of it. He also reportedly said he has no problem with the family and would like to apologize.

The woman said Pham is a known drug addict and has mental health issues.

