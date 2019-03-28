Report: Denver-area doctor admits to secretly taping naked young boys during medical exams

DENVER - A Denver-area medical doctor who was arrested earlier this month has admitted to secretly taping naked young boys during medical examinations, according to court documents obtained by The Denver Channel.

Justin Bowen Neisler, 31, was arrested March 13 and charged with posting child pornography online after allegations that he repeatedly posted images of underage boys involved in sex acts on social media.

Court documents filed after a detention hearing Tuesday said that Neisler admitting to taping naked boys as young as 11 years old during medical examinations. Investigators said it is too early to know how many victims there may be.

“The defendant, a doctor, admitted to surreptitiously videotaping naked males as young as eleven years old during physical examinations,” the documents read. “According to the agent, a review of these videos reflected that the defendant appeared to gain sexual gratification from the examinations.”

On March 13, federal investigators searched a location tied to Neisler and recovered a “spy pen camera instruction manual” and a “black pen” among other photography equipment, according to documents. It is suspected that the pen was used to tape the young boys.

Authorities said they began investigating after the FBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Someone with an internet address matching Neisler’s home address had been uploading child pornography to the social media site Tumblr in October, court documents said.

Neisler practiced medicine at St. Anthony Family Medicine in a suburb north of Denver, according to The Denver Channel. A spokesperson for Centura Health, which operates the facility, confirmed that Neisler was fired after his arrest and that the medical center is cooperating with law enforcement.

Neisler faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison if convicted. Documents stated that there may be additional charges filed.



