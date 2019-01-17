Report: Florida fugitive left 'not here' note on mattress for police who found him hiding in dresser

Jesse Pack, 40, was taken into custody after Flagler County deputies found him hiding in a dresser at his residence, despite a note left by him saying he was not there. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

BUNNELL, Fla. - A Florida fugitive was taken into custody Sunday after losing what deputies referred to as a "game of hide-and-seek."

Jesse Pack, 40, had an active warrant from Volusia County for kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

Flagler County deputies said they arrived at Pack's residence about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to take him into custody, but found a mattress placed by the front door with a message for them.

The message read:

I know my warrant is active I’m not here I am finishing a job and turning myself in to Volusia Branch Jail!! Jesse Pack

According to a report from the sheriff's office, a female greeted deputies at the door and told them that Pack was not home, but she allowed them to search the residence. Pack was found hiding in a small wooden dresser in the fetal position, the report said. He had a pillow and a pack of cigarettes containing a glass pipe with burnt residue, deputies said.

Pack admitted to deputies that he hid in the space because he believed they were at his home to execute his warrant for arrest.

Pack was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on the warrant for kidnapping and assault. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $1,000 bond and awaiting extradition to Volusia County.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.