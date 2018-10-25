Report: Kitten rescued after being glued to busy road in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. - A 5-week old kitten was rescued in Oregon on Friday after a man said he discovered the animal glued to the road in a busy lane of traffic.

Chuck Hawley said he was driving to work about 7 a.m. when he noticed something in the middle of the road. He said it was dark, so at first he thought it was a box, but once he got closer he realized it was a frightened kitten.

Only on 12: Silverton man rescues kitten glued to the road near Salem. https://t.co/5nyYhF8SKB pic.twitter.com/QKeVxlJKVw — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) October 20, 2018

Hawley told KPTV that when he went to pick up the kitten, he realized her feet were stuck to the road. He said there was rubber cement on the animal's tail, feet, and under her neck.

Hawley believes the kitten was intentionally placed in the middle of the road.

“We were hoping that she had just walked through glue, but it was pretty apparent that someone had soaked her feet in glue and kind of rubbed it into her pads of her feet,” he told KPTV.

Hawley said he took the kitten to an animal clinic where staff used mineral oil to remove the glue. He said there were also puncture wounds found on her neck.

The good news is that the kitten is expected to make a full recovery, and will be going home permanently with Hawley.

“The funny thing is we were just talking about getting a cat a couple nights ago,” he said. "My wife named her Sticky!"

Meanwhile, the Marion County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation, reports KPTV.

