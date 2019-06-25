Report: Man on trial for murder slashes his own throat in Nebraska courtroom

SALINE COUNTY, Neb. - A man standing trial for first-degree murder used a piece of a razor blade to cut his own throat in a Nebraska courtroom Monday morning, according to news reports.
Aubrey Trail, 52, shouted, "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all," before cutting his own throat and falling from his wheelchair, reports KOLN/KGIN.
Trail was speaking of Bailey Boswell, 25, who is his co-defendent in the murder trial of Sydney Loofe. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Boswell is also Trail's grilfriend.
Trail was accused of killing Loofe after her remains were found in garbage bags in December 2017. The 24-year-old was reported missing on November 16, 2017 after going on a Tinder date with Boswell, investigators said.
Trail told a reporter in February 2018 that he killed Loofe, but that it was an accidental suffocation during a "sexual fantasy," according to news reports. Trail and Boswell were charged with murder in June 2018.
The defendents both face the death penalty if convicted.
Trail was taken to a hospital after the outburst. Testimony was set to resume Tuesday morning, the World-Herald reports. Judge Vicky Johnson has ordered that Trail be handcuffed “for obvious reasons” for the rest of the trial.