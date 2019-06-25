Report: Man on trial for murder slashes his own throat in Nebraska courtroom

Aubrey Trail, 52, is on trial for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe. He slashed his own throat in a Nebraska courtroom Monday morning, according to reports. (Saline County Sheriff's Office)

SALINE COUNTY, Neb. - A man standing trial for first-degree murder used a piece of a razor blade to cut his own throat in a Nebraska courtroom Monday morning, according to news reports.

Aubrey Trail, 52, shouted, "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all," before cutting his own throat and falling from his wheelchair, reports KOLN/KGIN.

Trail was speaking of Bailey Boswell, 25, who is his co-defendent in the murder trial of Sydney Loofe. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Boswell is also Trail's grilfriend.

Bailey Boswell, 25, is charged in connection to the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe. (Saline County Sheriff's Office)

Trail was accused of killing Loofe after her remains were found in garbage bags in December 2017. The 24-year-old was reported missing on November 16, 2017 after going on a Tinder date with Boswell, investigators said.

Trail told a reporter in February 2018 that he killed Loofe, but that it was an accidental suffocation during a "sexual fantasy," according to news reports. Trail and Boswell were charged with murder in June 2018.

The defendents both face the death penalty if convicted.

Trail was taken to a hospital after the outburst. Testimony was set to resume Tuesday morning, the World-Herald reports. Judge Vicky Johnson has ordered that Trail be handcuffed “for obvious reasons” for the rest of the trial.