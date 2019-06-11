Report: Shark bites teen in second NC attack in 2 weeks

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. - A teenager says he was bitten by a shark while surfing off the southern coast of North Carolina.

WSOC reports 19-year-old Austin Reed is expected to be fine after receiving what officials have described as a "marine bite" in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

Reed's grandmother tells news outlets her grandson's injury resembled a "deep tooth bite." Reed's father says his son had surgery to close an approximately 10-inch wound on his foot.

The News & Observer reports that if confirmed as a shark bite, this would be the second shark attack in North Carolina this month. Last weekend, 17-year-old Paige Winter lost most of her leg from a shark bite received at Fort Macon State Park.

The Washington Post reports Winter's father punched the shark five times before it released Winter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.