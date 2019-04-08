Report: U.S. Secret Service director Randolph Alles leaving position

Director of the United States Secret Service Randolph Alles speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta on Feb. 1, 2018. (David Goldman / AP file)

The directors of the United States Secret Service is leaving his position, NBC News reports.

Randolph Alles was appointed to the position two years ago. He reports to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned Sunday.

