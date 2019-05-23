Report: Virginia woman has healthy Shih Tzu put down so they can be buried together

RICHMOND, Va. - A deceased Virginia woman's healthy dog was recently euthanized so they could be buried together as part of her last will and testament, according to local news reports.

WWBT reports that Emma, a Shih Tzu mix, was put down at the explicit request of her late owner.

Emma was brought to the Chesterfield Animal Shelter on March 8, hours after her owner was found dead in her home, officials told Fox News. The executor of the woman's estate was reportedly given instructions to have the dog euthanized and laid to rest with her.

“We did suggest they could sign the dog over on numerous occasions. Because it’s a dog, we could easily find a home for her and re-home,” said Carrie Jones, manager of Chesterfield Animal Services. “Ultimately, they came back in on March 22nd and redeemed the dog.”

Emma was taken to a local vet's office where she was euthanized, and her remains were taken to a pet cremation center, WWBT reports. Her ashes were then placed in an urn and returned to the representative of the dead woman's estate.

It is unknown if the dog was buried with her owner. Virginia law forbids pets to be buried with humans in commercial cemeteries. There are however exceptions for private or family-owned cemeteries.