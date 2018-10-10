Report: White woman calls cops on black man babysitting white children at Georgia Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A black man who runs a youth mentoring program reportedly had the cops called on him as he was leaving a Georgia Walmart with two white children that he was babysitting.

Corey Lewis told CBS46 that he was at the Walmart with the two children, 6 and 10 years old, when he was stopped in the parking lot by a white woman. He said she asked if the children were okay before asking if she could speak to them. Lewis said he told the woman no and left the Walmart with the children.

That's when the woman reportedly began following them. Lewis said the woman tailed him all the way home, and then a Cobb County police officer showed up.

Lewis recorded the entire ordeal on Facebook Live. Watch below:

"All because I've got two kids in the back seat that do not look like me, this lady has taken it upon herself to say that she's going to take my plate down and call the police," Lewis said in the first of two videos.

The officer is seen in the second video questioning Lewis and the two children at his home.

The children's parents, David Parker and Dana Mango, were in disbelief when they received a call from the police.

“Are you saying that because there’s an African American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned? And he said, 'I’m sorry ma’am. That’s exactly what I’m saying,'” Mango told CBS46.

The parents said Lewis is a family friend and they arranged to have him babysit their children weeks ago.

Their son attends Lewis's youth mentor program, Inspired by Lewis. The program's stated mission is to "provide enrichment to socially challenged youth by promoting positive character development, self-awareness, and life skills that will cultivate our next generation of innovative leaders."

“B-W-B, which I guess is the new thing - babysitting while black,” said Parker.

