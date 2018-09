Reports: Rod Rosenstein expecting to be fired

NEW YORK - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expecting to be fired Monday at the White House, after critical comments about President Trump.

That's according to a source familiar with his thinking who wasn't authorized to speak on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

It follows reports Friday that Rosenstein floated the idea of secretly recording President Donald Trump last year and that he raised the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as unfit for office. Rosenstein has denied the reports.

DEVELOPING: Deputy AG Rosenstein summoned to the White House, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on @MSNBC. — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2018

