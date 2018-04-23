Royal baby watch: Kate Middleton goes into labor with third child

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish stand attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2018, in Hounslow, England.

LONDON - A new member of the British royal family is almost here.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London this morning and is in the early stages of labor, according to the Kensington Palace's official Twitter account.

"The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge," the tweet says.

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy last September. The couple has two children -- 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, who were both born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

The gender of the third child is still not known.

