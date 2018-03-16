Rural Arkansas students were paddled for participating in National Walkout Day, parent says

Three students at a rural Arkansas high school faced corporal punishment after taking part in Wednesday's National Walkout Day to protest gun violence, according to a parent.

Jerusalem Greer posted on Twitter that her 17-year-old son and two other students at Greenbrier High School were given two punishment options for their participation in the walkout. She says they chose corporal punishment.

My kid and two other students walked out of their rural, very conservative, public school for 17 minutes today. They were given two punishment options. They chose corporal punishment. This generation is not playing around. #walkout — Jerusalem Greer (@JerusalemGreer) March 14, 2018

The district superintendent, Scott Spainhour, confirmed to Arkansas Matters that three students participated in the walkout. He said that they were not reprimanded for protesting, but for breaking school handbook rules in regards to leaving class.

Arkansas Matters reports that students were given the choice of in-school suspension or corporal punishment - a paddling that must be approved by a parent - for their participation in the walkout.

Greenbrier Public Schools allows the use of corporal punishment on students. Section 4.39 of the district's official policy reads:

The Greenbrier School Board authorizes the use of corporal punishment to be administered in accordance with this policy by the Superintendent or his/her designated staff members who are required to have a state-issued license as a condition of their employment.

Prior to the administration of corporal punishment, the student receiving the corporal punishment shall be given an explanation of the reasons for the punishment and be given an opportunity to refute the charges.

All corporal punishment shall be administered privately, i.e. out of the sight and hearing of other students, shall not be excessive, or administered with malice, and shall be administered in the presence of another school administrator or designee who shall be a licensed staff member employed by the District.

Arkansas is one of 22 states where paddling in public schools is still legal, KARK reports. An effort by lawmakers in the state to ban the disciplinary practice failed last year.

