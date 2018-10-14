Savannah police looking for vandal after googly eyes placed on historic statue

SAVANNAH, Ga. - City officials are working to find the person responsible for placing googly eyes on a statue of Nathanael Greene in Savannah, Georgia.

WSAV reports officers responded to Johnson Square on a report of trespassing Thursday morning.

The googly eyes were removed, and it didn't appear to result in any damage to the statue. The officers wrote a trespassing report since the person responsible had to cross over a fence around the statue to place the googly eyes on Greene's monument.

Greene was one of America's top Revolutionary War officers, second to George Washington. He lived in Savannah with his family following the war, but he died shortly after of heat stroke.

The city posted photos of the googly-eyed monument on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon hoping to help bring information on the incident forward. While some left comments about the disrespectful nature of the googly eyes, others found it amusing.

"It's so funny if somebody gets arrested for this," said one commenter. "So what are you in jail for? Putting googly eyes on a monument."

The city reiterated that the incident needs to be taken seriously.

"Who did this?!" the city posted, in part, on Facebook. "It may look funny, but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime."

Police said they will be reviewing security camera footage to see what happened and potentially identify a suspect.

