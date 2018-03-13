Science teacher fed live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students, Idaho deputies say

A junior high school science teacher in Preston, Idaho is under police investigation after allegedly feeding a puppy to one of his reptiles in front of students last week.

Deputies said Preston Junior High teacher Robert Crosland fed a live puppy, who was reportedly sick, to a snapping turtle in front of students. The alleged incident occurred after school on March 7.

According to KSTU, animal activist Jill Parrish filed a police report after hearing about the incident from another teacher.

"Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay," Parrish told KSTU.

Watch KSTU's report below.

The Preston School District issued a press release two days after the alleged incident, saying they were "made aware of a regrettable circumstance" involving "biological specimens." The district said they are investigating along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Crosland has been described as a popular teacher at the school. Three former students told East Idaho News that they recall him feeding guinea pigs to snakes and snapping turtles during classroom demonstrations.

“He is a cool teacher who really brought science to life,” one former student said. “I loved his class because he had turtles and snakes and other cool things.”

One parent who spoke to KSTU defended Crosland's actions, saying it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway, and it's just a hands-on way to teach the circle of life. Another parent said Crosland is the best science teacher the school has.

The district superintendent said that Crosland remains employed while the incident is under investigation. He has not been placed on administrative leave.

