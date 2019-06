The NTSB is asking people to send them photos of a skydiving plane after it crashed in Hawaii, killing 11 people.

They say the investigation will focus on damage the plane sustained to its tail section in a previous accident in 2016.

The twin-engine plane was carrying skydivers from the Oahu Parachute Company.

All 11 people on board were killed when the plane crashed near the airport's perimeter fence.

