Son of pilot shot down over Vietnam in 1967 flies father's remains back to Dallas 52 years later

A plane carrying the remains of Vietnam pilot Col. Roy Knight returns to Dallas on Aug. 8, 2019. (Photo: Jackson Proskow/Twitter: @JProskowGlobal)

DALLAS - The son of an American pilot who was shot down over Vietnam in 1967 flew the plane that brought his father's remains back to Dallas 52 years later, according to Global News reporter Jackson Proskow.

Col. Roy Knight was shot down while flying an American plane over Vietnam in 1967.

"Knight was shot down while attacking a target on the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Laos," his obituary states on legacy.com. "He was initially listed as Missing in Action until being declared Killed in Action in 1974. During that time, he was promoted to Colonel."

His remains hadn't been recovered until February 2019. Once they were identified, it was arranged for Knight to be returned to the United States, Proskow said.

"As we wait at the gate, we're told that (Knight) is coming home to Dallas," Proskow tweeted.

When Knight left to fight in Vietnam, his 5-year-old son was at the airfield to wave goodbye, Proskow said. On Thursday, his son, Bryan, a captain with Southwest Airlines, was the pilot who brought his father's remains back to Dallas.

Proskow said Knight's arrival was announced over the intercom by an emotional gate agent. He said workers handed out American flags to everyone at the gate.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at White's Funeral Home in Weatherford, Texas.

Services and full military honors will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holder's Chapel United Methodist Church in Weatherford, according to the obituary.

The Knight family will place any POW/MIA bracelets returned to them in the casket before it's buried. Anyone who wants to return bracelets can send them to White's Funeral Home at 130 Houston Avenue in Weatherford, Texas, by Friday.

You can see photos of people packing the terminal and the plane arriving below.

The entire terminal has come to watch this arrival. pic.twitter.com/HW3yAHEXBf — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Incredible moment to watch. The entire airport fell silent. pic.twitter.com/TGp1X736R7 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

