Woman says Spirit Airlines pressured her to flush emotional-support hamster down the toilet

A college student says she was pressured to flush her emotional support hamster down the toilet after Spirit Airlines refused to let her bring it on a plane, according to the Miami Herald.

21-year-old Belen Aldecosea, of Miami Beach, Florida says she was flying home from college on November 21, 2017 to deal with a sudden medical issue.

Aldecosea says she contacted Spirit Airlines twice prior to her flight to make sure she could bring her pet dwarf hamster, Pebbles. She says the airline told her it was not a problem.

However, when Aldecosea arrived at the Baltimore airport, Spirit refused to allow the tiny rodent on the flight. She says an airline employee suggested flushing Pebbles down an airport toilet.

Aldecosea tried unsuccessfully to rent a car and waited hours trying to figure out what to do. With her friends hours away at campus and her family in South Florida, she says she "didn't have any other options."

She considered letting Pebbles run free outside, but could not bear thinking of the hamster freezing to death or getting hit. She did what she felt was the most humane choice and flushed Pebbles.

“She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet,” Aldecosea said. “I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall.”

Aldecosea is now considering filing a lawsuit against Spirit. She says Pebbles was a doctor-approved emotional support animal that helped her when she developed a growth in her neck that led to a cancer scare.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines acknowledged that the airline had mistakenly told Aldecosea the hamster would be allowed on board. However, the airline denies that an employee told her to flush the rodent.

