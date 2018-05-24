Street racers arrested after mother pushing stroller fatally struck in Tampa

Cameron Coyle Herrin, 18, John Alexander Barrineau, 17, and Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, were arrested after a mother pushing a stroller was fatally hit in a street-racing collision. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Tampa say a mother was pushing a stroller Wednesday when she was struck by street racers and later died.

Jessica Raubenolt, 24, was pushing her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, in a stroller when a young man racing another car slammed into them, Tampa police said.

The collision occurred just before noon, according to an arrest report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. Witnesses said Raubenolt and her daughter were legally crossing a pedestrian ramp when they were struck by one of the vehicles, both of which were traveling at speeds of up to 60 mph.

Raubenolt and her daughter were taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. Raubenolt died at the hospital. Lillia is not expected to survive, according to a police report.

Police arrested Cameron Coyle Herrin, 18, Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, and John Alexander Barrineau, 17, in connection with the incident.

Cameron Herrin was driving the black Mustang that fatally struck the mother, according to police. His brother, Tristan Herrin, was riding in the passenger seat. Barrineau was behind the wheel of a gold Nissan and was racing the Mustang, police said.

Cameron Herrin and Barrineau were charged with vehicular homicide, street racing, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, while Tristan Herrin faces a misdemeanor charge of racing, according to jail records.

All three suspects were released after posting bail, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raubenolt and her husband David are from Jeromesville, Ohio, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The young couple was staying with Raubenolt's uncle while David completed his flight certification. They expected to return to Ohio in another week.

