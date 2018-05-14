Strong winds blow bounce house into freeway with 9 year old inside, California police say

Strong winds in Southern California on Saturday carried a bounce house over a fence and into the middle of an interstate where it struck a vehicle--all with a 9-year-old boy inside, police said.

The inflatable bounce house blew away from a party at a residence in Adelanto and landed in the middle of Highway 395 around 3 p.m., according to Victor Valley authorities. Inside the bounce house was the 9-year-old child.

Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California highway https://t.co/TdiUAkNyfm pic.twitter.com/1nA2nBttM9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 14, 2018

Police said the child fell out of the bounce house after it struck a vehicle traveling south. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but was shook up, according to authorities.

CBS Los Angeles spoke to witnesses who said the gust of wind looked like a tornado.

Watch CBSLA's report below:

